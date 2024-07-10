The Analyst Landscape: 12 Takes On Estee Lauder Cos

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 7 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $150.83, a high estimate of $191.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has decreased by 4.39% from the previous average price target of $157.75.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Estee Lauder Cos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $163.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $140.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $150.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $164.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $131.00 $140.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $145.00 $169.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $155.00 $155.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $146.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $155.00 $155.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $191.00 $191.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $191.00 $179.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $146.00 $141.00

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (52% of 2023 sales), makeup (28%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 28% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 33% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

A Deep Dive into Estee Lauder Cos's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Estee Lauder Cos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.04% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Estee Lauder Cos's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

