Analyst Expectations For Staar Surgical's Future

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.2, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average represents a 6.46% decrease from the previous average price target of $47.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Staar Surgical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $44.00 $50.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $41.00 $43.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $53.00 $46.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $37.00 $50.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Announces Buy $46.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Staar Surgical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Staar Surgical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Staar Surgical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Staar Surgical's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Staar Surgical

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also makes lenses that are used in surgery to treat cataracts. The company offers two types of products: Implantable Collamer lenses (ICL) and intraocular lens (IOL). The ICLs are used in refractive surgery and IOLs are used in cataract surgery. The majority of sales are generated from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

Staar Surgical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Staar Surgical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.26% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Staar Surgical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Staar Surgical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Staar Surgical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

