Analyst Expectations For Riskified's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Riskified, presenting an average target of $6.25, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.17% increase from the previous average price target of $6.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Riskified by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $7.00 $8.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $6.00 - Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $6.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Riskified. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Riskified compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Riskified's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Riskified's Background

Riskified Ltd has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. It generates revenue by granting merchants access to its eCommerce risk management platform and reviewing and approving eCommerce transactions for legitimacy. Its merchants include some of the ecommerce brands including Wayfair, Lastminute.com, SHEIN, and Macy's. Its merchants operate in a variety of verticals, including Payments, Money Transfer & Crypto, Tickets & Travel, Electronics, Home, Fashion & Luxury Goods, General Retail and Food. The company derived maximum revenue from Israel.

Riskified: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Riskified's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.89% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riskified's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riskified's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Riskified's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

