Analyst Expectations For Kosmos Energy's Future

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kosmos Energy, revealing an average target of $7.0, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Highlighting a 13.04% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $8.05.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Kosmos Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Matthew Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.15 William Janela Mizuho Announces Neutral $5.00 - Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kosmos Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kosmos Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kosmos Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Kosmos Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kosmos Energy analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Kosmos Energy's Background

Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. The company focuses on field developments designed to accelerate production. Kosmos' exploration is tied to a geologically based approach geared toward the identification of petroleum systems. Its process starts with geologic studies that assess a region's subsurface but also incorporates basin modeling as well as techniques to identify reservoir/seal pair development and trap definition. In addition, a 3D seismic analysis is done to identify prospective traps of interest. In tandem with the subsurface analysis, a country-specific analysis is done to get an understanding of above-ground dynamics before targeting specific licenses.

Kosmos Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Kosmos Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 65.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kosmos Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kosmos Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kosmos Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, Kosmos Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KOS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Barclays Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Oct 2021 Berenberg Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for KOS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.