Analyst Expectations For Immunocore Hldgs's Future

Immunocore Hldgs (NASDAQ:IMCR) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Immunocore Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $82.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. Experiencing a 5.08% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $87.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Immunocore Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $78.00 $81.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $89.00 $87.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $66.00 $92.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $66.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Immunocore Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Immunocore Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Immunocore Hldgs's Background

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Immunocore Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Immunocore Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.18% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Immunocore Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -15.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunocore Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunocore Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Immunocore Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

