Analyst Expectations For Axogen's Future

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.8, along with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.73% increase from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Axogen by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 David Turkaly Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $26.00 $22.00 Constantine Davides Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $26.00 $20.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Axogen. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Axogen's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axogen's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Axogen

Axogen Inc is engaged in the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. The company provides clinically, economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Its products include Avance Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector, Axoguard Nerve Protector, Axoguard Nerve Cap and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane. It also offers an Axotouch Two-Point Discriminator used to measure the innervation density of any surface area of the skin. Its products are available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.

Key Indicators: Axogen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Axogen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Axogen's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axogen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axogen's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Axogen's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.66. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

