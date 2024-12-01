News & Insights

Stocks

Anagenics Limited Completes Restructure with Positive Results

December 01, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FOS Capital Ltd (AU:FOS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Anagenics Limited has substantially completed its restructuring efforts aimed at achieving profitability, including cost reductions and operational simplifications, resulting in expected annual savings exceeding $2.5 million. The company has started to see positive financial outcomes, with encouraging preliminary results for November showing a profit before tax. An ongoing partnership with FOS Capital, which facilitated the restructure, involves issuing 35 million shares to FOS, subject to shareholder approval.

For further insights into AU:FOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.