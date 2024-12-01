Anagenics Limited Completes Restructure with Positive Results

FOS Capital Ltd (AU:FOS) has released an update.

Anagenics Limited has substantially completed its restructuring efforts aimed at achieving profitability, including cost reductions and operational simplifications, resulting in expected annual savings exceeding $2.5 million. The company has started to see positive financial outcomes, with encouraging preliminary results for November showing a profit before tax. An ongoing partnership with FOS Capital, which facilitated the restructure, involves issuing 35 million shares to FOS, subject to shareholder approval.

