Anagenics Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Anagenics Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 26 in Sydney, where shareholders will discuss the re-election of a non-executive director and vote on several key business items. The meeting will also provide an opportunity for investors to engage with the board and review the company’s Remuneration Report. Shareholders unable to attend can vote by proxy, ensuring their participation in the decision-making process.

