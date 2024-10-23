AMSC Soars 97% in Six Months: Is it Too Late to Buy the Stock?

American Superconductor Corporation AMSC has demonstrated remarkable growth, with its stock surging nearly 97% over the past six months. The stock has outpaced the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK ETF and the S&P 500 index’s rise of 11.2%, 17% and 15.2% over the same period.

AMSC stock has also outperformed other players in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry space, including Ballard Power Systems BLDP and OSI Systems OSIS. While shares of Ballard Power Systems have plunged 35% in the past six months, OSI Systems shares have risen 0.6%.

This outperformance highlights investor confidence in the company’s robust fundamentals and strategic positioning in key markets. But with such impressive gains, is it too late to jump in, or is there still room for more upside?

6-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMSC’s Strong Position in Alternative Energy and Technology

American Superconductor has benefited from its leadership in alternative energy solutions. The company's portfolio, which includes grid interconnection solutions, licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems, has driven demand. AMSC’s position as the world's top supplier of high-temperature superconductor cables gives it an edge in the semiconductor industry, a major growth area.

As the global shift toward renewable energy and energy efficiency intensifies, American Superconductor's strong foothold in key markets such as wind power, marine systems and grid resilience technologies is driving continued investor interest. The stock’s outperformance against the industry and the S&P 500 signals confidence in AMSC’s ability to capture long-term growth opportunities.

AMSC’s Expanding Market Reach and Portfolio Strength

American Superconductor’s portfolio is one of its most attractive features, offering products that cater to high-demand sectors like power grid resilience, renewable energy and defense. Its cutting-edge solutions, such as D-VAR Systems and Wind Turbine Designs, position the company as a key player in power grid upgrades and wind energy, which are growing rapidly due to clean energy initiatives.

American Superconductor's recent acquisition of NWL, which expands its presence in military and industrial markets, is a strategic move to widen its market reach. With AMSC’s marine systems designed to address navy fleet challenges, the company stands to benefit from rising defense budgets globally. This solidifies its market presence and sets it apart from competitors.

AMSC’s Customer Momentum and Financial Performance

American Superconductor’s strong financials back up its market positioning. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported revenues of $40.3 million, reflecting a 33.2% year-over-year increase. This growth was driven by strong demand for new energy power systems and electrical control system shipments.

So far in fiscal 2025, American Superconductor has secured multiple high-value contracts, including a $75 million deal with the Royal Canadian Navy and a follow-on order worth more than $12 million from wind customer InoxWinds. These contracts, along with growing orders in utilities, renewables and industrial markets, underline the company's ability to capture consistent revenue streams.

American Superconductor’s strong portfolio and solid customer momentum are expected to benefit its near and long-term prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 and 2026 depicts continued growth momentum for the top and bottom lines.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMSC’s Valuation: Is the Premium Justified?

American Superconductor stock is trading at a premium, with a Price-to-Sales ratio of 5.35 compared with the industry’s 2.95. While this suggests a higher valuation, the premium can be justified by AMSC's impressive financial performance, strategic acquisitions and growing demand across multiple high-growth sectors like wind, power grids and marine systems.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Though some investors may view the premium valuation as a risk, American Superconductor’s long-term growth prospects and strong market positioning make it an attractive buy for those looking to capitalize on the renewable energy boom.

Conclusion: Buy AMSC Stock Now

American Superconductor’s growth story is far from over. Its leadership in alternative energy, coupled with strong product offerings and strategic partnerships, positions the company for continued success. Despite its premium valuation, AMSC’s robust financial performance and increasing market demand make it a compelling buy. Investors looking for exposure to the booming renewable energy and defense sectors should consider adding this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to their portfolios now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.