Amplitude reports Q3 adjusted EPS 3c, consensus 1c

Reports Q3 revenue $75.2M, consensus $74.12M. “We are on the path to reaccelerating growth,” said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude (AMPL). “Product innovation is the biggest driver of long-term value for Amplitude. Our platform continues to evolve to serve more users, more workflows, and more outcomes. Customers see that and are turning to us for our integrated and easy-to-use experience.”

