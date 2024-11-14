AmpliTech Group’s AmpliTech signs 5-year BOA with Forune 1000 U.S. company

AmpliTech announced the signing of a 5 Year Basic Order Agreement, BOA, to provide a US-based Fortune 1000 Company with LNB products and engineering services. An order for the initial batch of products and services is expected to be received shortly, with full delivery scheduled for early Fiscal Year 2025. The BOA has an automatic 3-year renewal extension, which is conducive to continued growth for the company. The company anticipates that sales of its newly launched LNB product line will, on an annual basis, match the total sales of its LNA products, thereby validating the company’s strategy of investing in R&D to develop the LNB product line.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMPG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.