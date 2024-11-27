Amplify Energy Down 8% Since Q3: What to Do With the Stock?

Earlier this month, Amplify Energy AMPY released its third-quarter 2024 results. The oil and gas producer did exceed third-quarter earnings expectations, but a closer analysis of the report revealed some underlying concerns.



AMPY faces challenges from rising capital expenditures and increasing debt, which could strain its free cash flow and limit financial flexibility. Additionally, declining production levels signal potential operational inefficiencies, which might have weighed on investor confidence. Since the results on Sept. 6, Amplify Energy shares have slid more than 8%, underperforming the sector and the S&P 500.

AMPY Share Price Performance Since Q3

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Warning Signs for AMPY Despite the Headline Beat

Elevated Capital Expenditures: Amplify’s capital expenditures are expected to hit the high end of its annual guidance of $60-$65 million due to accelerated non-operated development costs. This increase in spending could weigh on free cash flow, which was $3.6 million in Q3 2024, marking a decline compared to prior periods.



Stay up-to-date with the quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Production Decline: Total production for the third quarter averaged 19,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), a sequential decline of 1,300 BOE/d, attributed to planned shut-ins and facility upgrades. If these issues persist, they may hinder revenue growth.



Rising Debt Levels and Interest Costs: Amplify’s net debt rose to $120 million by the end of the quarter, primarily due to working capital changes and heightened development activity. Interest expenses were $3.8 million, up $0.2 million from the previous quarter. This growing financial burden could limit the company’s ability to manage market volatility or invest in strategic initiatives.



At the same time, AMPY’s Q3 disclosure offered a few encouraging signs. There are positives that suggest the company has opportunities to navigate challenges and drive future growth.

Amplify Energy’s Growth Drivers

Beta Development Program: Amplify’s Beta development program continues to deliver strong results. The newly completed C59 well, which came online in early October, achieved an IP30 oil production rate of 590 barrels per day, surpassing expectations. Additional wells, including the C48 well, are projected to drive further output in November, positioning Amplify for sustainable long-term production gains.



Strong Hedge Positions: Amplify has secured extensive crude oil and natural gas hedges, covering 75-80% of its forecasted crude production for 2024 and 2025. Weighted average prices of $69.39 per barrel for 2025 provide a stable revenue stream, mitigating risks from volatile commodity markets and ensuring predictable cash flows.



Consistent Free Cash Flow Generation: Amplify’s track record of generating positive free cash flow — 17 out of the last 18 quarters — demonstrates its financial resilience. The company’s focus on cost optimization and efficient capital allocation further strengthens its ability to invest in growth opportunities.

A Word on Amplify Energy’s Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, Amplify Energy looks appealing, as it is currently trading below its five-year median. Using the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization) metric, the company is also priced at a significant discount compared to peers such as W&T Offshore WTI and Ring Energy REI — two similar upstream firms in the energy sector with comparable market caps to AMPY.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMPY’s Sensitivity to Oil Prices

Before taking any decision, investors should keep in mind that Amplify Energy faces significant risk from fluctuating oil prices, which directly impact its cash flow and profitability. Crude recently dipped below $70 on concerns over weaker global demand, lackluster Chinese economic stimulus, and a surging U.S. dollar. AMPY’s earnings are at risk if prices remain suppressed.

Takeaway: Amplify Stock Remains a Hold

Amplify Energy’s Beta development enhances its long-term production potential. Its consistent ability to generate positive free cash flow strengthens its financial flexibility. However, there are too many challenges at play. Consequently, this might not be the ideal time to invest in the upstream operator. However, those who already own this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock may stay invested.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.