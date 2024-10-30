News & Insights

Amplifon S.p.A. Achieves Strong Revenue Growth

October 30, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Amplifon S.p.A. (IT:AMP) has released an update.

Amplifon S.p.A. reported strong revenue growth in the first nine months of 2024, achieving 1.75 billion euros driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions, despite challenges in the European market. The company’s global network surpassed 10,000 points of sale, bolstered by acquisitions in key regions including the United States and China. With a recurring EBITDA of 412.2 million euros, Amplifon continues to strengthen its position in the global hearing care market.

