Amplia Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Results in Cancer Trial

October 29, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics has reported promising interim results from its ACCENT trial, testing the drug narmafotinib in combination with chemotherapy for advanced pancreatic cancer. Six patients showed confirmed partial responses with significant tumor reduction, and the trial’s median duration is outperforming similar studies. Recruitment for the final cohort is underway, aiming to further assess the drug’s efficacy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

