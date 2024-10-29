Amplia Therapeutics Announces Capital Raising Initiative

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. has announced plans for a capital raising initiative through a placement to sophisticated investors and an entitlement offer to shareholders, allowing them to acquire new shares with attached options. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial position and attract investor interest with options exercisable until 2027. The initiative reflects Amplia’s efforts to strengthen its capital base, offering potential growth opportunities for investors.

