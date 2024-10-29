News & Insights

Amplia Therapeutics Advances Cancer Drug Trial

October 29, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics has made strides in its cancer treatment program with the successful completion of the first cohort in its Phase 2a trial for narmafotinib, a promising FAK inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. The drug has shown promising results, prompting the expansion of the trial and earning Fast Track Designation from the FDA. Additionally, the company’s financial health remains stable with a $4.6 million cash reserve and net operating cash inflows of $1.3 million for the quarter.

