Amper SA to Fully Acquire Elinsa for Growth

November 06, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Amper SA (ES:AMP) has released an update.

Amper SA plans to fully acquire Electrotécnica Industrial Naval, S.L. by purchasing the remaining 49% stake for approximately 30.5 million euros. This strategic move, financed through a combination of cash and new shares, aligns with Amper’s growth strategy and follows Elinsa’s significant contract for power electronics equipment. The acquisition will strengthen Amper’s industrial base and enhance its market position.

