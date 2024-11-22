Amigo Holdings Nears Business Wind-Down, Explores Future Options

Amigo Holdings PLC (GB:AMGO) has released an update.

Amigo Holdings PLC is in the final stages of winding down its business operations, having completed the sale of its loan books and processed nearly all claims under a court-approved Scheme of Arrangement. Despite facing a pre-tax loss, the company is exploring a reverse takeover to provide some value to its shareholders, while preparing for potential delisting and liquidation if no viable solution is found soon. The company has significantly reduced its workforce and operational costs as part of this transition.

