Amgen weight loss data ‘underwhelms,’ says Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank says Amgen’s (AMGN) MariTide’s Phase 2 press release “underwhelms” with 20% weight loss from Cohort A and 17% weight loss from Cohort B at 52-weeks, with it being unclear if these are placebo adjusted. MariTide’s weight loss appears to miss the Street’s bogey of 25% weight loss and will weigh down Amgen shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Amgen noted no weight loss plateau was seen at 52 weeks, which is encouraging, but may not be viewed as differentiated to next generation assets such as Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Triple G or Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) CagriSema, adds Deutsche Bank. The firm thinks Lilly shares should be up slightly on MariTide’s Phase 2 weight loss figures as Novo’s REDEFINE1 readout “still needs to wash out.” Deutsche has a Hold rating on Amgen with a $305 price target. The stock in premarket trading is down 12% to $259.01.

