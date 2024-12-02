Ametek appoints Vishwanathan as VP, General Manager

AMETEK (AME) announced the appointment of Narayan Vishwanathan as Vice President, VP, and General Manager, Materials Analysis Division. Vishwanathan most recently served as Divisional Vice President and Business Unit Manager for the Electron Microscopy Technologies, EMT, businesses within AMETEK’s Materials Analysis Division.
