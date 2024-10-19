America's Richest Congressional Districts – 2024 Study

Piggybacking U.S. Census counts, congressional redistricting in 2020 accounted for population changes in each state over the previous ten-year period. Still, day-to-day life may look very different in the richest and poorest congressional districts in America. While the latest IRS data puts the average household adjusted gross income (AGI) in the United States at $92,577, some congressional districts average up to five times that. And this can leave diverse footprints on the economies and politics of these areas.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. congressional districts based on the percent of tax returns with over $200,000 reported AGI.

Key Findings

The average household AGI in California's 18th Congressional District is $476,000. Potentially due to its proximity to Silicon Valley, one-third of households in this district earn over $200,000 per year andnearly half of them (14.8%) make over $500,000 annually. This makes it the richest congressional district in the U.S.

10 Richest Congressional Districts

Congressional districts across the U.S. are ranked by the highest percent of tax returns with an AGI of $200,000 or more.

California - 18th District (San Benito County and parts of Santa Clara and Monterey counties)

Percent of households earning $200,000 or more: 33.5%

Percent of households earning $200,000 to $500,000: 18.7%

Percent of households earning $500,000+: 14.8%

Average AGI of all households: $475,894

Number of tax returns earning $200,000 to $500,000: 66,000

Number of tax returns earning $500,000+: 52,320

Total tax returns: 353,590

California - 17th District (Parts of Alameda and Santa Clara Counties)

Percent of households earning $200,000 or more: 27.7%

Percent of households earning $200,000 to $500,000: 19.0%

Percent of households earning $500,000+: 8.7%

Average AGI of all households: $201,128

Number of tax returns earning $200,000 to $500,000: 71,010

Number of tax returns earning $500,000+: 32,480

Total tax returns: 374,220

California - 33rd District (Part of San Bernardino County)

Percent of households earning $200,000 or more: 25.4%

Percent of households earning $200,000 to $500,000: 16.3%

Percent of households earning $500,000+: 9.1%

Average AGI of all households: $312,437

Number of tax returns earning $200,000 to $500,000: 58,760

Number of tax returns earning $500,000+: 33,040

Total tax returns: 361,570

New York - 12th District (Parts of Manhattan in New York City)

Percent of households earning $200,000 or more: 22.0%

Percent of households earning $200,000 to $500,000: 14.1%

Percent of households earning $500,000+: 7.8%

Average AGI of all households: $327,479

Number of tax returns earning $200,000 to $500,000: 60,980

Number of tax returns earning $500,000+: 33,810

Total tax returns: 431,600

California - 12th District (Part of Alameda County)

Percent of households earning $200,000 or more: 21.6%

Percent of households earning $200,000 to $500,000: 14.5%

Percent of households earning $500,000+: 7.1%

Average AGI of all households: $259,868

Number of tax returns earning $200,000 to $500,000: 56,360

Number of tax returns earning $500,000+: 27,390

Total tax returns: 387,640

California - 15th District (Parts of San Francisco and San Mateo Counties)

Percent of households earning $200,000 or more: 21.1%

Percent of households earning $200,000 to $500,000: 16.0%

Percent of households earning $500,000+: 5.2%

Average AGI of all households: $156,200

Number of tax returns earning $200,000 to $500,000: 59,650

Number of tax returns earning $500,000+: 19,360

Total tax returns: 373,960

Virginia - 10th District (Rappahannock, Fauquier and Loudoun Counties, parts of Fairfax and Prince William Counties, and cities of Manassas and Manassas Park)

Percent of households earning $200,000 or more: 20.6%

Percent of households earning $200,000 to $500,000: 16.9%

Percent of households earning $500,000+: 3.6%

Average AGI of all households: $160,081

Number of tax returns earning $200,000 to $500,000: 72,920

Number of tax returns earning $500,000+: 15,680

Total tax returns: 430,250

California - 14th District (Part of Alameda County)

Percent of households earning $200,000 or more: 20.2%

Percent of households earning $200,000 to $500,000: 13.6%

Percent of households earning $500,000+: 6.6%

Average AGI of all households: $210,272

Number of tax returns earning $200,000 to $500,000: 49,930

Number of tax returns earning $500,000+: 24,360

Total tax returns: 367,540

New York - 10th District (Parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York City)

Percent of households earning $200,000 or more: 19.8%

Percent of households earning $200,000 to $500,000: 12.2%

Percent of households earning $500,000+: 7.6%

Average AGI of all households: $325,341

Number of tax returns earning $200,000 to $500,000: 47,520

Number of tax returns earning $500,000+: 29,390

Total tax returns: 388,540

Washington - 7th District (Part of King County)

Percent of households earning $200,000 or more: 19.8%

Percent of households earning $200,000 to $500,000: 14.8%

Percent of households earning $500,000+: 5.0%

Average AGI of all households: $179,004

Number of tax returns earning $200,000 to $500,000: 62,340

Number of tax returns earning $500,000+: 20,950

Total tax returns: 420,820

Data and Methodology

To determine the richest congressional districts, SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data available (2021 tax year). Rich households are defined as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more, which the IRS deems as the threshold for "high earners". The average AGI for all households, as well as the share of households earning over $500,000, was also examined.

