America's Car-Mart Names Jamie Fischer COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - America's Car-Mart (CRMT) announced the appointment of Jamie Fischer as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 7, 2024. She will oversee dealership operations and related support functions including inventory management and marketing. Jamie joins the company from DriveTime. Most recently, she served as Head of Operations.

Douglas Campbell, CEO of Car-Mart, said: "On our lastearnings callI spoke about the importance of talent and rounding out the executive team. Jamie's achievements in her career are impressive, and her breadth of experience in operations and inventory management will accelerate our progress on current and future initiatives."

