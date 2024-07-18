News & Insights

America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

July 18, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

If you’re planning to retire in popular Florida cities like Boca Raton, The Villages or Sarasota, you might need a backup plan for more affordable retirement alternatives in the Sunshine State. 

Before we dig into Florida, how was GOBankingRates able to determine America’s most expensive retirement towns? All U.S. cities with a total population greater than 25,000 and a retirement age population (age 65 and up) above 25% were isolated. Key factors, including the average 2024 home value and annual mortgage, were found for each city along with annual costs for groceries, healthcare, utilities. The annual expenditures for homeowners were also taken into consideration, as each city was ranked based on expenses for a homeowner.

Key Findings

  • Nearly half of America’s 50 most expensive retirement towns are in Florida. Twenty-four of the 50 most expensive retirement towns were in the Sunshine State. The five highest ranked Florida towns were Aventura (12), Palm Beach Gardens (14), Boca Raton (15), Palm City (17) and Bonita Springs (18).
  • While the Sunshine State dominated the top 50, no Florida city cracked the top 10. Among the 10 most expensive towns for retirement were six California cities and two Hawaii cities (Mililani at No. 5 and Pearl City at No. 8), along with Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, (9) and Fort Lee, New Jersey (#10).
  • California swept the top 10, led by Rancho Palos Verdes. Other California cities that ranked include Walnut Creek (2), Seal Beach (3), Novato (4), Cerritos (6) and Palm Springs (7).

Keep reading to find out which 50 destinations ranked as America’s most expensive retirement towns.

View of Point Vicente Lighthouse at sunset, in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.

1. Rancho Palos Verdes, California

  • % of population 65+: 26.2
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $149,970
  • 2024 home value: $1,995,454
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $126,036
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,277
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,801
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,770

WALNUT CREEK, DECEMBER 19, 2016: Main Street hosts many upscale shops including luxury department stores.

2. Walnut Creek, California

  • % of population 65+: 29.3
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $118,693
  • 2024 home value: $1,480,984
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $93,541
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,373
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,131
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,346

Waves in the Pacific Ocean and view of the beach at sunset in Seal Beach, California.

3. Seal Beach, California

  • % of population 65+: 43.7
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $117,197
  • 2024 home value: $1,502,206
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $94,881
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,128
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,042
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,134
Hilltop corporate offices, Novato, California.

4. Novato, California

  • % of population 65+: 25.0
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $99,570
  • 2024 home value: $1,198,683
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $75,710
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,368
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,302
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,041
MILILANI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - JANUARY 12, 2015: a view of the dole pineapple plantation at mililani in hawaii - Image.

5. Mililani, Hawaii

  • % of population 65+: 25.4
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $93,389
  • 2024 home value: $1,026,769
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $64,852
  • Annual grocery cost: $6,687
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,668
  • Annual utilities cost: $7,345
Cerritos California

6. Cerritos, California

  • % of population 65+: 25.5
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $92,771
  • 2024 home value: $1,092,307
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $68,992
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,965
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,537
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,215

Neighborhood street with three homes.

7. Palm Springs, California

  • % of population 65+: 33.2
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $89,863
  • 2024 home value: $1,064,304
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $67,223
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,802
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,582
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,825
Hawaii-Pearl-Harbor

8. Pearl City, Hawaii

  • % of population 65+: 25.1
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $89,695
  • 2024 home value: $967,106
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $61,084
  • Annual grocery cost: $6,701
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,668
  • Annual utilities cost: $7,549
Hilton Head, South Carolina, lighthouse at dusk.

9. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

  • % of population 65+: 39.2
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $84,494
  • 2024 home value: $1,012,359
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $63,942
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,128
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,894
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,198
FORT LEE, NJ - JUNE 30: George Washington Bridge at sunrise on June 30, 2012 in Fort Lee, NJ.

10. Fort Lee, New Jersey

  • % of population 65+: 25.0
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $82,893
  • 2024 home value: $917,040
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $57,922
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,224
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,382
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,689

Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

11. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 25.1
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $82,131
  • 2024 home value: $957,314
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $60,465
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,955
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,975
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,338
Aerial image of Aventura Florida.

12. Aventura, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 28.3
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $77,315
  • 2024 home value: $841,989
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $53,181
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,200
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,842
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,084
La Quinta Downtown California Coachella Valley.

13. La Quinta, California

  • % of population 65+: 30.1
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $71,896
  • 2024 home value: $783,236
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $49,470
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,816
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,582
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,537
Aerial view of real estate in Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Image.

14. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 31.4
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $71,780 
  • 2024 home value: $773,214
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $48,837
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,243
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,615
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,113

Boca Raton Florida, United States – May 30, 2021: A view of a big shopping and entertainment district in the affluent downtown Boca Raton Florida.

15. Boca Raton, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 25.7
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $69,451
  • 2024 home value: $734,478
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $46,391
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,286
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,615
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,084
Northbrook Illinois neighborhood

16. Highland Park, Illinois

  • % of population 65+: 25.3
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $65,989
  • 2024 home value: $713,464
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $45,063
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,984
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,261
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,024
Palm City, Florida.

17. Palm City, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 29.1
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $65,079
  • 2024 home value: $690,978
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $43,643
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,234
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,811
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,952
scenic view of boats at dock in canal in bonita springs, florida - Image.

18. Bonita Springs, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 41.3
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $64,644
  • 2024 home value: $661,368
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $41,773
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,157
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,988
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,160

Lincoln California

19. Lincoln, California

  • % of population 65+: 27.8
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $63,817
  • 2024 home value: $649,593
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $41,029
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,123
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,736
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,575
Fort Myers Beach,USA - July 14, 2020: Downtown shops on Old San Carlos Boulevard located at Times Square the heart of Estero Island as seen on July 14, 2020.

20. Estero, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 50.6
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $63,677
  • 2024 home value: $637,529
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $40,267
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,138
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,988
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,168
Dawn at a beautiful public golf course in Palm Desert California.

21. Palm Desert, California

  • % of population 65+: 36.1
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $62,557
  • 2024 home value: $638,084
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $40,302
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,778
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,582
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,677
Prescott is a city in Yavapai County, Arizona, United States.

22. Prescott, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 40.8
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $62,182
  • 2024 home value: $620,393
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $39,185
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,802
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,764
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,333

Sunset in Florida - Image.

23. Delray Beach, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 27.4
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $60,306
  • 2024 home value: $590,696
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $37,309
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,080
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,615
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,113
Yachts and sailboats docked at palm harbor marina on a sunny day.

24. Palm Harbor, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 28.1
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $55,214
  • 2024 home value: $518,866
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $32,772
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,090
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,819
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,427
Twilight scene at the harbor.

25. Dunedin, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 35.2
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $54,203
  • 2024 home value: $503,123
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $31,778
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,056
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,819
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,469
A sentinel of the desert a saguaro cactus, prickly pear cacti and ocotillo watch over a beautiful sunset in Oro Valley, Arizona, while a high school football game plays in the evening light.

26. Oro Valley, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 35.3
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $54,091
  • 2024 home value: $525,708
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $33,204
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,715
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,439
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,566

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

27. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 34.7
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $53,849
  • 2024 home value: $490,948
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $31,009
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,691
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,885
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,270
Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay at sunrise.

28. Sarasota, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 29.6
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $52,467
  • 2024 home value: $494,070
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $31,206
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,109
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,668
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,990
Two women enjoying water activities at Watson Lake nearby Prescott, AZ.

29. Prescott Valley, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 28.5
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $52,406
  • 2024 home value: $465,011
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $29,371
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,682
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,764
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,308
late afternoon sun over Gulf of Mexico and Venice Pier in Venice Florida - Image.

30. Venice, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 61.2
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $52,342
  • 2024 home value: $485,620
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $30,672
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,123
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,668
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,113

Tarpon Springs, Florida, USA - November 11, 2013 Tourists fishing from a boat in Tarpon Springs Florida.

31. Tarpon Springs, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 31.8
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $52,284
  • 2024 home value: $476,439
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $30,093
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,051
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,819
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,333
The sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge on the Space Coast of Florida.

32. Merritt Island, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 25.7
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $51,244
  • 2024 home value: $480,528
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $30,351
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,955
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,532
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,134
North Fort Myers, Florida: J. Colin English School

33. North Fort Myers, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 47.9
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $50,806
  • 2024 home value: $339,556
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $21,447
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,979
  • Annual healthcare cost: $15,020
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,100
View of Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna Beach from Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse, Florida.

34. New Smyrna Beach, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 35.8
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $50,611
  • 2024 home value: $461,788
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $29,167
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,927
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,744
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,028

Georgetown , Texas , USA aerial drone suburb neighborhoods roads come together and take you home - lake property.

35. Georgetown, Texas

  • % of population 65+: 28.5
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $50,429
  • 2024 home value: $449,207
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $28,373
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,562
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,593
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,291
Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton, FL USA.

36. Bradenton, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 26.7
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $49,669
  • 2024 home value: $447,011
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $28,234
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,979
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,510
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,003
An aerial view of the town of Banning, California which lies at the base of Mount San Gorgonio.

37. Banning, California

  • % of population 65+: 27.6
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $48,629
  • 2024 home value: $409,827
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $25,885
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,696
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,582
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,842
Tamarac Florida Golf Course Lake - Image.

38. Tamarac, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 26.1
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $48,170
  • 2024 home value: $393,597
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $24,860
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,974
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,480
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,113

An afternoon shot of Ormond Beach in Florida.

39. Ormond Beach, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 31.6
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $47,004
  • 2024 home value: $408,206
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $25,783
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,888
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,744
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,096
Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

40. Sun City West, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 86.4
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $46,987
  • 2024 home value: $402,692
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $25,435
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,667
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,975
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,473
Largo, Florida.

41. Largo, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 26.8
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $46,917
  • 2024 home value: $392,483
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $24,790
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,008
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,819
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,456
Downtown shopping area in Sumpter Landing a residential location in The Villages Florida USA.

42. The Villages, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 85.9
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $46,750
  • 2024 home value: $409,300
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $25,852
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,898
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,382
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,456

Apache Junction, Arizona where Winter visitors gather to enjoy sunshine and warm weather in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains

43. Apache Junction, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 34.1
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $45,442
  • 2024 home value: $386,680
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $24,423
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,634
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,570
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,228
Tampa downtown, Florida, USA.

44. Sun City Center, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 66.9
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $44,549
  • 2024 home value: $350,383
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $22,131
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,970
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,563
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,147
Daytona Beach in Florida aerial at Port Orange marina of USA - Image.

45. Port Orange, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 25.0
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $44,544
  • 2024 home value: $369,991
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $23,369
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,850
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,744
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,084
High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.

46. Palm Coast, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 29.5
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $44,323
  • 2024 home value: $359,291
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $22,693
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,831
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,781
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,079

Warm Mineral Springs In North Port, Florida.

47. North Port, Florida

  • % of population 65+: 28.4
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $43,788
  • 2024 home value: $351,704
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $22,214
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,994
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,668
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,117
Bullhead City,Arizona, USA - July 01,2017 : Colorado River in Bullhead City with lots of tourists on a hot summer day.

48. Bullhead City, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 29.9
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $42,682
  • 2024 home value: $320,321
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $20,232
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,581
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,885
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,113
Aerial shot of Sun City, an age restricted community in the metropolitan area of Phoenix, Arizona on a clear sunny day.

49. Sun City, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 75.4
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $42,501
  • 2024 home value: $330,861
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $20,898
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,605
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,975
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,473
Mountain Falls, Pahrump, Nevada

50. Pahrump, Nevada

  • % of population 65+: 31.9
  • Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $42,050
  • 2024 home value: $341,728
  • Yearly mortgage cost: $21,584
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,826
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,613
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,316

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first isolated all U.S. cities with a total population greater than 25,000 and a 65+ population above 25%, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates was able to find the following for each city (1) annual rent as sourced from Zillow’s My 2024 data; (2) 2024 home value as sourced from Zillow’s May 2024 data; (3) annual mortgage assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 6.89% as sourced from Freddie Mac on July 11, 2024, and 20% down payment with no HOA, property tax or PMI included; (4) annual grocery costs sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored out by the city’s grocery cost-of-living index as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; (5) annual healthcare costs sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored out by the city’s healthcare cost-of-living index as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; (6) annual utilities costs sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored out by the city’s utilities cost-of-living index as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; (7) annual transportation costs sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored out by the city’s transportation cost-of-living index as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; (8) total annual necessities cost for renters; and (9) total annual necessities cost for homeowners. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

