If you’re planning to retire in popular Florida cities like Boca Raton, The Villages or Sarasota, you might need a backup plan for more affordable retirement alternatives in the Sunshine State.

Before we dig into Florida, how was GOBankingRates able to determine America’s most expensive retirement towns? All U.S. cities with a total population greater than 25,000 and a retirement age population (age 65 and up) above 25% were isolated. Key factors, including the average 2024 home value and annual mortgage, were found for each city along with annual costs for groceries, healthcare, utilities. The annual expenditures for homeowners were also taken into consideration, as each city was ranked based on expenses for a homeowner.

Key Findings

Nearly half of America’s 50 most expensive retirement towns are in Florida. Twenty-four of the 50 most expensive retirement towns were in the Sunshine State. The five highest ranked Florida towns were Aventura (12), Palm Beach Gardens (14), Boca Raton (15), Palm City (17) and Bonita Springs (18).

Twenty-four of the 50 most expensive retirement towns were in the Sunshine State. The five highest ranked Florida towns were Aventura (12), Palm Beach Gardens (14), Boca Raton (15), Palm City (17) and Bonita Springs (18). While the Sunshine State dominated the top 50, no Florida city cracked the top 10. Among the 10 most expensive towns for retirement were six California cities and two Hawaii cities (Mililani at No. 5 and Pearl City at No. 8), along with Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, (9) and Fort Lee, New Jersey (#10).

Among the 10 most expensive towns for retirement were six California cities and two Hawaii cities (Mililani at No. 5 and Pearl City at No. 8), along with Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, (9) and Fort Lee, New Jersey (#10). California swept the top 10, led by Rancho Palos Verdes. Other California cities that ranked include Walnut Creek (2), Seal Beach (3), Novato (4), Cerritos (6) and Palm Springs (7).

Keep reading to find out which 50 destinations ranked as America’s most expensive retirement towns.

1. Rancho Palos Verdes, California

% of population 65+: 26.2

26.2 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $149,970

$149,970 2024 home value: $1,995,454

$1,995,454 Yearly mortgage cost: $126,036

$126,036 Annual grocery cost: $5,277

$5,277 Annual healthcare cost: $6,801

$6,801 Annual utilities cost: $3,770

2. Walnut Creek, California

% of population 65+: 29.3

29.3 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $118,693

$118,693 2024 home value: $1,480,984

$1,480,984 Yearly mortgage cost: $93,541

$93,541 Annual grocery cost: $5,373

$5,373 Annual healthcare cost: $9,131

$9,131 Annual utilities cost: $4,346

3. Seal Beach, California

% of population 65+: 43.7

43.7 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $117,197

$117,197 2024 home value: $1,502,206

$1,502,206 Yearly mortgage cost: $94,881

$94,881 Annual grocery cost: $5,128

$5,128 Annual healthcare cost: $7,042

$7,042 Annual utilities cost: $4,134

4. Novato, California

% of population 65+: 25.0

25.0 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $99,570

$99,570 2024 home value: $1,198,683

$1,198,683 Yearly mortgage cost: $75,710

$75,710 Annual grocery cost: $5,368

$5,368 Annual healthcare cost: $8,302

$8,302 Annual utilities cost: $4,041

5. Mililani, Hawaii

% of population 65+: 25.4

25.4 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $93,389

$93,389 2024 home value: $1,026,769

$1,026,769 Yearly mortgage cost: $64,852

$64,852 Annual grocery cost: $6,687

$6,687 Annual healthcare cost: $7,668

$7,668 Annual utilities cost: $7,345

6. Cerritos, California

% of population 65+: 25.5

25.5 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $92,771

$92,771 2024 home value: $1,092,307

$1,092,307 Yearly mortgage cost: $68,992

$68,992 Annual grocery cost: $4,965

$4,965 Annual healthcare cost: $6,537

$6,537 Annual utilities cost: $4,215

7. Palm Springs, California

% of population 65+: 33.2

33.2 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $89,863

$89,863 2024 home value: $1,064,304

$1,064,304 Yearly mortgage cost: $67,223

$67,223 Annual grocery cost: $4,802

$4,802 Annual healthcare cost: $6,582

$6,582 Annual utilities cost: $4,825

8. Pearl City, Hawaii

% of population 65+: 25.1

25.1 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $89,695

$89,695 2024 home value: $967,106

$967,106 Yearly mortgage cost: $61,084

$61,084 Annual grocery cost: $6,701

$6,701 Annual healthcare cost: $7,668

$7,668 Annual utilities cost: $7,549

9. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

% of population 65+: 39.2

39.2 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $84,494

$84,494 2024 home value: $1,012,359

$1,012,359 Yearly mortgage cost: $63,942

$63,942 Annual grocery cost: $5,128

$5,128 Annual healthcare cost: $7,894

$7,894 Annual utilities cost: $4,198

10. Fort Lee, New Jersey

% of population 65+: 25.0

25.0 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $82,893

$82,893 2024 home value: $917,040

$917,040 Yearly mortgage cost: $57,922

$57,922 Annual grocery cost: $5,224

$5,224 Annual healthcare cost: $7,382

$7,382 Annual utilities cost: $4,689

11. Scottsdale, Arizona

% of population 65+: 25.1

25.1 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $82,131

$82,131 2024 home value: $957,314

$957,314 Yearly mortgage cost: $60,465

$60,465 Annual grocery cost: $4,955

$4,955 Annual healthcare cost: $6,975

$6,975 Annual utilities cost: $4,338

12. Aventura, Florida

% of population 65+: 28.3

28.3 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $77,315

$77,315 2024 home value: $841,989

$841,989 Yearly mortgage cost: $53,181

$53,181 Annual grocery cost: $5,200

$5,200 Annual healthcare cost: $7,842

$7,842 Annual utilities cost: $4,084

13. La Quinta, California

% of population 65+: 30.1

30.1 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $71,896

$71,896 2024 home value: $783,236

$783,236 Yearly mortgage cost: $49,470

$49,470 Annual grocery cost: $4,816

$4,816 Annual healthcare cost: $6,582

$6,582 Annual utilities cost: $4,537

14. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

% of population 65+: 31.4

31.4 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $71,780

$71,780 2024 home value: $773,214

$773,214 Yearly mortgage cost: $48,837

$48,837 Annual grocery cost: $5,243

$5,243 Annual healthcare cost: $7,615

$7,615 Annual utilities cost: $4,113

15. Boca Raton, Florida

% of population 65+: 25.7

25.7 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $69,451

$69,451 2024 home value: $734,478

$734,478 Yearly mortgage cost: $46,391

$46,391 Annual grocery cost: $5,286

$5,286 Annual healthcare cost: $7,615

$7,615 Annual utilities cost: $4,084

16. Highland Park, Illinois

% of population 65+: 25.3

25.3 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $65,989

$65,989 2024 home value: $713,464

$713,464 Yearly mortgage cost: $45,063

$45,063 Annual grocery cost: $4,984

$4,984 Annual healthcare cost: $7,261

$7,261 Annual utilities cost: $4,024

17. Palm City, Florida

% of population 65+: 29.1

29.1 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $65,079

$65,079 2024 home value: $690,978

$690,978 Yearly mortgage cost: $43,643

$43,643 Annual grocery cost: $5,234

$5,234 Annual healthcare cost: $7,811

$7,811 Annual utilities cost: $3,952

18. Bonita Springs, Florida

% of population 65+: 41.3

41.3 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $64,644

$64,644 2024 home value: $661,368

$661,368 Yearly mortgage cost: $41,773

$41,773 Annual grocery cost: $5,157

$5,157 Annual healthcare cost: $8,988

$8,988 Annual utilities cost: $4,160

19. Lincoln, California

% of population 65+: 27.8

27.8 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $63,817

$63,817 2024 home value: $649,593

$649,593 Yearly mortgage cost: $41,029

$41,029 Annual grocery cost: $5,123

$5,123 Annual healthcare cost: $7,736

$7,736 Annual utilities cost: $4,575

20. Estero, Florida

% of population 65+: 50.6

50.6 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $63,677

$63,677 2024 home value: $637,529

$637,529 Yearly mortgage cost: $40,267

$40,267 Annual grocery cost: $5,138

$5,138 Annual healthcare cost: $8,988

$8,988 Annual utilities cost: $4,168

21. Palm Desert, California

% of population 65+: 36.1

36.1 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $62,557

$62,557 2024 home value: $638,084

$638,084 Yearly mortgage cost: $40,302

$40,302 Annual grocery cost: $4,778

$4,778 Annual healthcare cost: $6,582

$6,582 Annual utilities cost: $4,677

22. Prescott, Arizona

% of population 65+: 40.8

40.8 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $62,182

$62,182 2024 home value: $620,393

$620,393 Yearly mortgage cost: $39,185

$39,185 Annual grocery cost: $4,802

$4,802 Annual healthcare cost: $9,764

$9,764 Annual utilities cost: $4,333

23. Delray Beach, Florida

% of population 65+: 27.4

27.4 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $60,306

$60,306 2024 home value: $590,696

$590,696 Yearly mortgage cost: $37,309

$37,309 Annual grocery cost: $5,080

$5,080 Annual healthcare cost: $7,615

$7,615 Annual utilities cost: $4,113

24. Palm Harbor, Florida

% of population 65+: 28.1

28.1 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $55,214

$55,214 2024 home value: $518,866

$518,866 Yearly mortgage cost: $32,772

$32,772 Annual grocery cost: $5,090

$5,090 Annual healthcare cost: $7,819

$7,819 Annual utilities cost: $4,427

25. Dunedin, Florida

% of population 65+: 35.2

35.2 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $54,203

$54,203 2024 home value: $503,123

$503,123 Yearly mortgage cost: $31,778

$31,778 Annual grocery cost: $5,056

$5,056 Annual healthcare cost: $7,819

$7,819 Annual utilities cost: $4,469

26. Oro Valley, Arizona

% of population 65+: 35.3

35.3 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $54,091

$54,091 2024 home value: $525,708

$525,708 Yearly mortgage cost: $33,204

$33,204 Annual grocery cost: $4,715

$4,715 Annual healthcare cost: $6,439

$6,439 Annual utilities cost: $4,566

27. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

% of population 65+: 34.7

34.7 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $53,849

$53,849 2024 home value: $490,948

$490,948 Yearly mortgage cost: $31,009

$31,009 Annual grocery cost: $4,691

$4,691 Annual healthcare cost: $9,885

$9,885 Annual utilities cost: $4,270

28. Sarasota, Florida

% of population 65+: 29.6

29.6 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $52,467

$52,467 2024 home value: $494,070

$494,070 Yearly mortgage cost: $31,206

$31,206 Annual grocery cost: $5,109

$5,109 Annual healthcare cost: $7,668

$7,668 Annual utilities cost: $3,990

29. Prescott Valley, Arizona

% of population 65+: 28.5

28.5 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $52,406

$52,406 2024 home value: $465,011

$465,011 Yearly mortgage cost: $29,371

$29,371 Annual grocery cost: $4,682

$4,682 Annual healthcare cost: $9,764

$9,764 Annual utilities cost: $4,308

30. Venice, Florida

% of population 65+: 61.2

61.2 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $52,342

$52,342 2024 home value: $485,620

$485,620 Yearly mortgage cost: $30,672

$30,672 Annual grocery cost: $5,123

$5,123 Annual healthcare cost: $7,668

$7,668 Annual utilities cost: $4,113

31. Tarpon Springs, Florida

% of population 65+: 31.8

31.8 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $52,284

$52,284 2024 home value: $476,439

$476,439 Yearly mortgage cost: $30,093

$30,093 Annual grocery cost: $5,051

$5,051 Annual healthcare cost: $7,819

$7,819 Annual utilities cost: $4,333

32. Merritt Island, Florida

% of population 65+: 25.7

25.7 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $51,244

$51,244 2024 home value: $480,528

$480,528 Yearly mortgage cost: $30,351

$30,351 Annual grocery cost: $4,955

$4,955 Annual healthcare cost: $7,532

$7,532 Annual utilities cost: $4,134

33. North Fort Myers, Florida

% of population 65+: 47.9

47.9 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $50,806

$50,806 2024 home value: $339,556

$339,556 Yearly mortgage cost: $21,447

$21,447 Annual grocery cost: $4,979

$4,979 Annual healthcare cost: $15,020

$15,020 Annual utilities cost: $4,100

34. New Smyrna Beach, Florida

% of population 65+: 35.8

35.8 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $50,611

$50,611 2024 home value: $461,788

$461,788 Yearly mortgage cost: $29,167

$29,167 Annual grocery cost: $4,927

$4,927 Annual healthcare cost: $7,744

$7,744 Annual utilities cost: $4,028

35. Georgetown, Texas

% of population 65+: 28.5

28.5 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $50,429

$50,429 2024 home value: $449,207

$449,207 Yearly mortgage cost: $28,373

$28,373 Annual grocery cost: $4,562

$4,562 Annual healthcare cost: $7,593

$7,593 Annual utilities cost: $4,291

36. Bradenton, Florida

% of population 65+: 26.7

26.7 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $49,669

$49,669 2024 home value: $447,011

$447,011 Yearly mortgage cost: $28,234

$28,234 Annual grocery cost: $4,979

$4,979 Annual healthcare cost: $7,510

$7,510 Annual utilities cost: $4,003

37. Banning, California

% of population 65+: 27.6

27.6 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $48,629

$48,629 2024 home value: $409,827

$409,827 Yearly mortgage cost: $25,885

$25,885 Annual grocery cost: $4,696

$4,696 Annual healthcare cost: $6,582

$6,582 Annual utilities cost: $4,842

38. Tamarac, Florida

% of population 65+: 26.1

26.1 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $48,170

$48,170 2024 home value: $393,597

$393,597 Yearly mortgage cost: $24,860

$24,860 Annual grocery cost: $4,974

$4,974 Annual healthcare cost: $7,480

$7,480 Annual utilities cost: $4,113

39. Ormond Beach, Florida

% of population 65+: 31.6

31.6 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $47,004

$47,004 2024 home value: $408,206

$408,206 Yearly mortgage cost: $25,783

$25,783 Annual grocery cost: $4,888

$4,888 Annual healthcare cost: $7,744

$7,744 Annual utilities cost: $4,096

40. Sun City West, Arizona

% of population 65+: 86.4

86.4 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $46,987

$46,987 2024 home value: $402,692

$402,692 Yearly mortgage cost: $25,435

$25,435 Annual grocery cost: $4,667

$4,667 Annual healthcare cost: $6,975

$6,975 Annual utilities cost: $4,473

41. Largo, Florida

% of population 65+: 26.8

26.8 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $46,917

$46,917 2024 home value: $392,483

$392,483 Yearly mortgage cost: $24,790

$24,790 Annual grocery cost: $5,008

$5,008 Annual healthcare cost: $7,819

$7,819 Annual utilities cost: $4,456

42. The Villages, Florida

% of population 65+: 85.9

85.9 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $46,750

$46,750 2024 home value: $409,300

$409,300 Yearly mortgage cost: $25,852

$25,852 Annual grocery cost: $4,898

$4,898 Annual healthcare cost: $7,382

$7,382 Annual utilities cost: $4,456

43. Apache Junction, Arizona

% of population 65+: 34.1

34.1 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $45,442

$45,442 2024 home value: $386,680

$386,680 Yearly mortgage cost: $24,423

$24,423 Annual grocery cost: $4,634

$4,634 Annual healthcare cost: $7,570

$7,570 Annual utilities cost: $4,228

44. Sun City Center, Florida

% of population 65+: 66.9

66.9 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $44,549

$44,549 2024 home value: $350,383

$350,383 Yearly mortgage cost: $22,131

$22,131 Annual grocery cost: $4,970

$4,970 Annual healthcare cost: $7,563

$7,563 Annual utilities cost: $4,147

45. Port Orange, Florida

% of population 65+: 25.0

25.0 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $44,544

$44,544 2024 home value: $369,991

$369,991 Yearly mortgage cost: $23,369

$23,369 Annual grocery cost: $4,850

$4,850 Annual healthcare cost: $7,744

$7,744 Annual utilities cost: $4,084

46. Palm Coast, Florida

% of population 65+: 29.5

29.5 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $44,323

$44,323 2024 home value: $359,291

$359,291 Yearly mortgage cost: $22,693

$22,693 Annual grocery cost: $4,831

$4,831 Annual healthcare cost: $7,781

$7,781 Annual utilities cost: $4,079

47. North Port, Florida

% of population 65+: 28.4

28.4 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $43,788

$43,788 2024 home value: $351,704

$351,704 Yearly mortgage cost: $22,214

$22,214 Annual grocery cost: $4,994

$4,994 Annual healthcare cost: $7,668

$7,668 Annual utilities cost: $4,117

48. Bullhead City, Arizona

% of population 65+: 29.9

29.9 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $42,682

$42,682 2024 home value: $320,321

$320,321 Yearly mortgage cost: $20,232

$20,232 Annual grocery cost: $4,581

$4,581 Annual healthcare cost: $9,885

$9,885 Annual utilities cost: $4,113

49. Sun City, Arizona

% of population 65+: 75.4

75.4 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $42,501

$42,501 2024 home value: $330,861

$330,861 Yearly mortgage cost: $20,898

$20,898 Annual grocery cost: $4,605

$4,605 Annual healthcare cost: $6,975

$6,975 Annual utilities cost: $4,473

50. Pahrump, Nevada

% of population 65+: 31.9

31.9 Annual expenditures as a homeowner: $42,050

$42,050 2024 home value: $341,728

$341,728 Yearly mortgage cost: $21,584

$21,584 Annual grocery cost: $4,826

$4,826 Annual healthcare cost: $6,613

$6,613 Annual utilities cost: $4,316

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first isolated all U.S. cities with a total population greater than 25,000 and a 65+ population above 25%, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates was able to find the following for each city (1) annual rent as sourced from Zillow’s My 2024 data; (2) 2024 home value as sourced from Zillow’s May 2024 data; (3) annual mortgage assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 6.89% as sourced from Freddie Mac on July 11, 2024, and 20% down payment with no HOA, property tax or PMI included; (4) annual grocery costs sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored out by the city’s grocery cost-of-living index as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; (5) annual healthcare costs sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored out by the city’s healthcare cost-of-living index as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; (6) annual utilities costs sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored out by the city’s utilities cost-of-living index as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; (7) annual transportation costs sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored out by the city’s transportation cost-of-living index as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; (8) total annual necessities cost for renters; and (9) total annual necessities cost for homeowners. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 11, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.