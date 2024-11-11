American Vanguard Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

American Vanguard Corporation ( (AVD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Vanguard Corporation presented to its investors.

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company known for developing, manufacturing, and marketing crop protection and nutrition solutions across 21 countries with more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide.

In the third quarter of 2024, American Vanguard reported a challenging financial performance with a significant decrease in net sales and earnings compared to the previous year. Despite these setbacks, the company continued to progress in its business transformation initiatives.

The company experienced a decline in net sales to $118.3 million from $149.5 million in the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million, down from $11.4 million. The drop in sales was partially attributed to the impact of a Dacthal product recall and a decrease in Aztec sales. However, the company saw growth in its non-crop and green solutions segments, with revenues increasing by 17% and 18%, respectively.

American Vanguard successfully reduced its debt by $32.5 million and raised its expected annual benefit from its transformation efforts to $20 million. The company remains committed to achieving its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $40 million to $50 million, despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

Looking forward, American Vanguard aims to continue its transformation journey to become a more efficient and reliable supplier in the agriculture industry. The company’s focus on innovation and green solutions positions it for potential growth, with management optimistic about achieving consistent free cash flow generation to support future deleveraging and growth opportunities.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.