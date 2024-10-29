News & Insights

Stocks
AMT

American Tower reports Q3 AFFO $2.52, consensus $2.54

October 29, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $2.52B, consensus $2.76B. Steven Vondran, American Tower’s (AMT) CEO, stated, “Adjusted for certain non-cash items in the quarter, including the loss taken upon closing our ATC India sale, our third quarter results continue to reflect the unabating demand for our global portfolio of communications infrastructure assets, underpinning the expectations we laid out at the start of the year. Carrier rollouts of 5G coverage are supporting robust activity levels in the U.S. and Europe, while emerging markets, particularly in Africa, are also seeing healthy pipelines of new business driven by network upgrades and coverage expansion.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.