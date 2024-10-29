News & Insights

American Rare Earths: Expansion and Strategic Funding Boost

October 29, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths has successfully completed a drilling campaign at the Cowboy State Mine, revealing significant rare earth mineralization and extending exploration areas. The company secured a non-binding letter of interest from EXIM Bank for up to $456 million to develop the project, emphasizing the strategic importance of building a domestic rare earth supply chain. Additionally, the establishment of Wyoming Rare, a new U.S. subsidiary, aims to enhance operational efficiency and attract investment for the Halleck Creek project.

