American Hotel: Strategic Moves Boost Q3 2024 Performance

American Hotel ( (AHOTF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Hotel presented to its investors.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (AHIP) is a limited partnership that invests in hotel real estate properties across the United States, operating a portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels under renowned brands like Marriott and Hilton.

In its Q3 2024 earnings report, AHIP highlighted strategic steps to improve its financial position, including hotel property dispositions and refinancing efforts aimed at addressing debt maturities and enhancing liquidity.

During the third quarter, AHIP experienced a 2.1% increase in same-property RevPAR, driven by higher demand in select service hotels, despite a slight decline in NOI margin due to increased operating expenses. The company completed the sale of five hotel properties, generating $54.7 million, and plans further dispositions to address debt conditions, leading to a reduction in debt to gross book value ratio to 50.1% from 51.9% at the end of 2023.

Looking ahead, AHIP’s management remains focused on strategic asset sales and refinancing initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet and resolve debt maturities. With ongoing improvements in operating margins and cost controls, AHIP positions itself to capitalize on a favorable economic environment anticipated in 2025.

