News & Insights

Stocks

American Creek Plans Shareholder Vote on Acquisition

October 31, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

American Creek Resources (TSE:AMK) has released an update.

American Creek Resources has announced the mailing of materials for its annual meeting, where shareholders will vote on a plan of arrangement with Cunningham Mining to acquire all of American Creek’s common shares at $0.43 per share. The board of directors recommends shareholders approve the arrangement, which has been deemed fair and in the company’s best interests. The meeting is set for November 27, 2024, and completion of the arrangement is subject to shareholder approval and other conditions.

For further insights into TSE:AMK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.