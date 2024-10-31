American Creek Plans Shareholder Vote on Acquisition

American Creek Resources (TSE:AMK) has released an update.

American Creek Resources has announced the mailing of materials for its annual meeting, where shareholders will vote on a plan of arrangement with Cunningham Mining to acquire all of American Creek’s common shares at $0.43 per share. The board of directors recommends shareholders approve the arrangement, which has been deemed fair and in the company’s best interests. The meeting is set for November 27, 2024, and completion of the arrangement is subject to shareholder approval and other conditions.

