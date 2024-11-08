American Axle Reports Improved Q3 2024 Financial Performance

The latest announcement is out from American Axle ( (AXL) ).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM) reported improved financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with sales reaching $1.50 billion and a net income of $10.0 million, reversing a loss from the previous year. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $174.4 million, reflecting enhanced productivity and operational efficiencies. Despite a slight dip in sales due to lower platform volumes, AAM remains focused on adapting to changing propulsion trends and anticipates 2024 sales between $6.1 billion and $6.15 billion. The company continues to leverage its comprehensive product portfolio to remain competitive in the evolving automotive landscape.

See more data about AXL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.