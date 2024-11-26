News & Insights

American Airlines price target raised to $19 from $16 at Citi

November 26, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on American Airlines (AAL) to $19 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says that although Delta (DAL) and United (UAL) remain its favorite U.S. airline carriers, it elevated American Airlines in the rank order. American could continue to trail Delta and United in terms of financial leverage and margins, but unlike discount carriers, American already has all the infrastructure it needs to grow the quantity and quality of revenue ex-main cabin, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

