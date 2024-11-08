News & Insights

América Móvil Announces Major Share Buyback Plan

November 08, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

America Movil (AMX) has released an update.

América Móvil has announced a significant buyback program, raising MXP$15,000 million for the period from April 2024 to April 2025. The company also plans to cancel treasury shares acquired through this program, effectively reducing its capital stock. These strategic moves could influence market perceptions and stock value.

