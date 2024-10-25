News & Insights

Ameresco awarded $2.9M for collaboration with the RUSA

October 25, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Ameresco (AMRC) announced its collaboration with the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority, or RUSA, to implement an energy program. This collaboration aims to enhance the resilience, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness of RUSA’s key facilities, including its main office, Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Natural Treatment System. The Oregon Department of Energy has selected 34 recipients to receive nearly $18M in Community Renewable Energy Grant Program funds. With the assistance of Ameresco, RUSA was awarded almost $2.9M in grant funds for three projects.

