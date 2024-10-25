Ameresco awarded $2.9M for collaboration with the RUSA

Ameresco (AMRC) announced its collaboration with the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority, or RUSA, to implement an energy program. This collaboration aims to enhance the resilience, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness of RUSA’s key facilities, including its main office, Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Natural Treatment System. The Oregon Department of Energy has selected 34 recipients to receive nearly $18M in Community Renewable Energy Grant Program funds. With the assistance of Ameresco, RUSA was awarded almost $2.9M in grant funds for three projects.

