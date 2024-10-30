AMD price target lowered to $205 from $210 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on AMD (AMD) to $205 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. AMD guided revenue in-line with where the firm expected, though now segments beyond Data Center are no longer headwinds, some investors may be slightly disappointed, but UBS thinks the story is on track here, the analyst says. In the near-term, the stock may stay a bit range bound and UBS worries 2025 could be more of a transition year for the AI story.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.