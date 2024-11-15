Ambow Education to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting

Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) has released an update.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has announced its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for December 20, 2024, where key decisions including the election of a board member, ratification of an auditor, and adoption of an equity incentive plan will be made. Shareholders are encouraged to vote through proxy or attend the meeting in person to influence these pivotal corporate governance matters.

For further insights into AMBO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.