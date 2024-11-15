News & Insights

Ambow Education to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting

November 15, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) has released an update.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has announced its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for December 20, 2024, where key decisions including the election of a board member, ratification of an auditor, and adoption of an equity incentive plan will be made. Shareholders are encouraged to vote through proxy or attend the meeting in person to influence these pivotal corporate governance matters.

