Amazon's Buy With Prime Is Now Available In SteveMadden.com

November 26, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Tuesday announced that its Buy with Prime, a direct-to-customer offering, is now available on SteveMadden.com for the U.S. Prime members.

The customers could purchase directly from Steve Madden's online store, offering fast, free delivery, easy returns, 24/7 shopper support, and a convenient checkout experience.

Currently, Amazon's stock is trading at $207.19, up 2.86 percent on the Nasdaq.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
