Amazon’s AI Assistant Rufus Expands to the U.K.

Amazon has expanded its AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, to the UK market. Initially launched in the U.S. in February, Rufus aims to enhance the shopping experience by providing personalized product recommendations and answering customer queries.

The AI chatbot is accessible within the Amazon Shopping app as an icon in the bottom corner. Users can expand the chat box to interact with Rufus and ask questions. Leveraging Amazon’s vast product catalog and web-based information, Rufus can provide relevant and helpful responses.

AMZN Advances AI Integration

Rufus’s launch reflects Amazon’s commitment to incorporating AI into its shopping platform. Previously, the company had used AI to personalize recommendations and improve its Alexa voice service. By introducing Rufus, Amazon seeks to provide a more conversational and interactive shopping experience for its customers.

This move is part of a broader industry trend, where generative AI is becoming a focal point for innovation. Many tech companies, such as Microsoft (MSFT), are also embracing this technology to improve their services and attract customers.

