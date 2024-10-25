Amazon.com’s grocery chief to depart, Bloomberg reports

Tony Hoggett, the executive who led Amazon.com’s (AMZN) grocery business for the last few years, is leaving the company, Bloomberg’s Matt Day reports. “It’s time for the next step in my career,” Hoggett, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide grocery stores, said Friday in a post on LinkedIn, without specifying what he’ll be doing next. His last day will be Nov. 1, Amazon retail chief Doug Herrington said in an email to employees seen by Bloomberg.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.