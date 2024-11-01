News & Insights

Amazon.com price target raised to $236 from $230 at BMO Capital

November 01, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $236 from $230 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s AWS AI revenue is growing triple-digit as customers adopt Trainium/Inferentia for AI cost savings, Bedrock for access to premium LLMs, and Amazon Q for productivity and revenue enhancements, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds that Amazon’s ongoing rollout of Same-Day buildings with lower CAPEX vs. fulfillment centers and improving customer experience levels will unlock Retail free cash flow in 2025 and beyond.

