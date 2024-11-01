News & Insights

Amazon price target raised to $260 from $240 at Evercore ISI

November 01, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $260 from $240 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following what the firm calls “Beat and Raise Q3 EPS results,” it says that “VERY Positive Profitability was THE Key highlight from Q3.” AWS and international retail both saw record high operating margins and North America retail margins reached their second highest level in five years, notes the analyst, who raised estimates following last night’s report.

