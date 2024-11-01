Amazon price target raised to $260 from $240 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $260 from $240 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following what the firm calls “Beat and Raise Q3 EPS results,” it says that “VERY Positive Profitability was THE Key highlight from Q3.” AWS and international retail both saw record high operating margins and North America retail margins reached their second highest level in five years, notes the analyst, who raised estimates following last night’s report.
Read More on AMZN:
- Amazon.com price target raised to $230 from $223 at UBS
- Amazon.com price target raised to $240 from $210 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Amazon.com price target raised to $225 from $215 at Piper Sandler
- Amazon.com price target raised to $235 from $225 at Bernstein
- Amazon.com price target raised to $250 from $225 at Wedbush
