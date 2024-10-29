Amaero International Announces Director Departure

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced the departure of director Lucy Robb Vujcic, effective October 29, 2024. Vujcic held 500,000 options expiring in 2033, with exercise prices of $0.190 and $0.248. This change in leadership could impact investor confidence and influence the company’s stock performance.

