Amadeus IT Group S.A. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Amadeus IT Group S.A. reports a robust financial performance in the first nine months of 2024, with a 12.6% increase in group revenues and a notable rise in EBITDA and operating profits. The company has seen significant growth across its Air Distribution, Technology Solutions, and Hotels segments, supported by strategic partnerships and investments in NDC content distribution. CEO Luis Maroto expresses confidence in continued growth, driven by advancements in their technological solutions and market expansion.

