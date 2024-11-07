News & Insights

Amadeus IT Group price target raised to EUR 85 from EUR 75 at Jefferies

November 07, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) to EUR 85 from EUR 75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 earnings report, which the firm called “solid” but “not flawless.” Additionally, Amadeus reiterated FY24 guidance, though the FY24 outlook for Hospitality was trimmed to low double digits from mid-teens.

