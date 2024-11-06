Is Altria Stock Going to $60? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

On Halloween, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) released its latest set of quarterly figures. The results weren't scary at all -- in fact, a great many investors found them encouraging, and the cigarette maker's stock saw a decent pop in price.

If one analyst's post-earnings take on the company is accurate, we're in for even more gains before too long.

Firing up a strong quarter

Altria published those quarterly numbers before the market opened on Oct. 31. The following day, Stifel's Matthew Smith added an 11% raise to his price target on the stock. He's now predicting that it will climb to $60 per share, up from his previous level of $54. He maintained his buy recommendation on the shares. The price target implies a 10% increase in the stock price over the next 12 months or so.

Altria beat Smith's per-share earnings estimate, which was basically in line with the analysts' consensus. He said the nearly 8% year-over-year rise in profitability more than compensated for the increased investment into its business. The analyst added that he was confident Altria could achieve its full-year 2024 guidance, particularly on the back of a fresh $600 million cost-savings program.

Secular decline

On the basis of its very reliable high-yield dividend and that recent estimates-beating quarter, Altria should be considered an attractive stock for many investors.

Yet the company's legacy business, physical cigarettes, has seen a pronounced decline in revenue from year to year, and it remains to be seen whether alternatives like vaping products can offset this to a meaningful degree. So far, management has proven adept at coping with these challenges, suggesting that perhaps Smith's continued optimism is justified.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.