News & Insights

Stocks
ALT

Altimmune initiated with a Buy at UBS

November 12, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS analyst Eliana Merle initiated coverage of Altimmune (ALT) with a Buy rating and $26 price target The firm sees Altimmune as “highly differentiated” in the metabolic space, with near-term upside from likely positive metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis data in Q2 of 2025. The firm has “high conviction” in pemvidutide’s success in the Phase 2b trial and assigns a 50% probability of success. It believes Altimmune’s long-term opportunities are underappreciated.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.