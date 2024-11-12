Altimmune initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS analyst Eliana Merle initiated coverage of Altimmune (ALT) with a Buy rating and $26 price target The firm sees Altimmune as “highly differentiated” in the metabolic space, with near-term upside from likely positive metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis data in Q2 of 2025. The firm has “high conviction” in pemvidutide’s success in the Phase 2b trial and assigns a 50% probability of success. It believes Altimmune’s long-term opportunities are underappreciated.

