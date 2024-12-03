News & Insights

Althea Group Halts Trading Amid Compliance Review

December 03, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX: AGH) has voluntarily suspended its stock from trading as it seeks a Federal Court ruling on its failure to lodge necessary cleansing notices. The company is addressing these compliance issues and has requested the suspension to remain until a court decision is reached, though the timeline is currently uncertain. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further announcements regarding the outcome.

