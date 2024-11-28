News & Insights

Altea Green Power Opens Final Warrant Exercise Period

November 28, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Altea Green Power S.p.A. (IT:AGP) has released an update.

Altea Green Power has announced the opening of the final exercise period for its 2022-2024 warrants, allowing holders to subscribe to Compendium Shares at a rate of one share per two warrants at €1.60 each. The exercise period runs from December 2 to December 16, 2024, and unexercised warrants will expire thereafter. These shares will be available for trading on Euronext STAR Milan immediately after the exercise period concludes.

