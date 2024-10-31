News & Insights

Altamin Limited Gains Full Control of Gorno Project

October 31, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited is set to acquire Appian’s 29.85% stake in Vedra, gaining full control of the Gorno Project. This strategic move aims to streamline the ownership structure, potentially increasing the project’s value through future sales or continued development. The acquisition enhances Altamin’s ability to progress the Gorno Project towards commercial production.

