Altair rises after Bloomberg reports Siemens in talks over potential deal

October 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Shares of Altair Engineering (ALTR) are on the rise after Bloomberg’s Katie Roof, Crystal Tse, and Dinesh Nair reported that Siemens (SIEGY) is in discussions over a potential deal to acquire the software maker, according to people familiar with the matter. The German company has tapped advisers as it weighs a move for Altair, the authors note, citing the people. Shares of Altair Engineering are up about 4% in afternoon trading.

