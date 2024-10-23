Altair rises after Bloomberg reports Siemens in talks over potential deal

Shares of Altair Engineering (ALTR) are on the rise after Bloomberg’s Katie Roof, Crystal Tse, and Dinesh Nair reported that Siemens (SIEGY) is in discussions over a potential deal to acquire the software maker, according to people familiar with the matter. The German company has tapped advisers as it weighs a move for Altair, the authors note, citing the people. Shares of Altair Engineering are up about 4% in afternoon trading.

