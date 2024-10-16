Altair Boosts Aerospace Innovation by Collaborating With Motivo

Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR has collaborated with Motivo, wherein the latter utilizes the company’s consulting expertise and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered engineering technology to foster innovation for organizations in the aerospace industry.



ALTR stock lost 1.3% during the trading hours but inched up 0.6% in the after-hours on Tuesday.

Altair’s Contribution to Motivo

Altair’s top-tier technology portfolio helps Motivo battle the complexities in analysis and simulation work surrounding prototype development and aerospace propulsion systems’ testing. The company’s simulation and high-performance computing (HPC) tools enable Motivo to streamline its design and development processes.



The company also supports Motivo with its diversified array of tools across the Altair HPCWorks and Altair HyperWorks platforms to meet design performance and optimization targets for next-generation subsystems and components. Furthermore, access to its technical and domain expertise round-the-clock helps Motivo efficiently turn its designs from concept to reality. Motivo’s design areas considering the aerospace section include stiffness, fatigue life cycle, modal frequency, safety margins and other related.



Altair’s profound technical capabilities allow Motivo to perform expeditious analyses, democratize access to compute resources, bolster collaboration and harness the transformative power of AI-powered engineering workflows.

ALTR Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this American multinational information technology company have gained 16.9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 17.5% growth. Its prospects are marred due to the ongoing macro challenges and high-cost structure. That said, the ongoing innovation investments, strategic collaborations and accretive buyouts are likely to aid Altair toward long-term success.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The improving trend is clear from ALTR’s estimate revision trend as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter and 2024 earnings per share (EPS) indicate 14.3% and 9.7% year-over-year growth, respectively. The company also delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 100%, on average.

ALTR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Altair currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.



M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MTPI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average. The stock surged 83.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPTI’s 2024 EPS indicates growth of 76.6%, from the prior-year levels.



Knife River Corporation KNF presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33%, on average. Shares of KNF have gained 70.5% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for KNF’s 2024 sales and EPS implies an increase of 3.2% and 15.2%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



KBR, Inc. KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). KBR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average. The stock has gained 10% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBR’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 9.5% and 11.7%, respectively, from a year ago.

