Alta Global raises $2.1M with participation from CEO, Board

Alta Global (MMA) Group has arranged a $2.1 million fundraise via a private placement of ordinary shares to non-U.S. investors to fuel its growth initiatives for 2025. This funding round, which was anchored by strong demand from new institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, supports Alta’s growth in the booming combat sports sector and brings additional stakeholders to the Company’s cap table. The capital raise was completed as an offering of ordinary shares only, priced at $1.68 per share, with no warrants, maintaining Alta’s capital structure. Alta’s Board, CEO and Executive Team have invested alongside existing shareholders and new investors, reflecting a strong vote of confidence in the Company’s trajectory and signaling deep commitment from leadership.

